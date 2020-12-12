VINA
Charles Dexter “Babe” Ezzell, 83, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Al. Medical Center, Florence, AL. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS, to Floyd and Pearl Parrish Ezzell. He was retired from Champion International after thirty years. A retired farmer, he was President of Franklin County Farmer’s Federation for twenty-six years and was active in the Cattleman’s Association. He was a member of Burnout Missionary Baptist Church.
Services will be Sunday, December 13, 3 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL, with Bro. Billy Nichols and Bro. Danny Stanford officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Shirley Thorn Ezzell; three children, Dexter Ezzell (Lisha), Susan Ezzell and Douglas Ezzell (Emily); four grandchildren, Dane Ezzell (Faith), Jade Alexander (Luke), Lauren Ezzell and Connor Ezzell; two great-grandchildren, Claira Beth Ezzell and Warner Dane Ezzell; three sisters, Ouida Bolton, Geneva Thomas and Lottie Thorn; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Preston Ezzell (Mary) and Kenneth Ezzell (Nell).
Pallbearers will be Dane Ezzell, Connor Ezzell, Luke Alexander, Dale Hester, “Sonny” Martin and Jimmy Murphree. Honorary pallbearers will be L.O. Bishop, Robert Thorn, David Tiffin, Ronald Burgett, Norman Thorn, Cleston Bolton and Donald Gober.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 1-3 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church.
