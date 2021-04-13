FLORENCE — Charles Douglas “Doug” James left his earthly body on April 9, 2021. During the 86-plus years of his life he was blessed and led a productive life as a talented artist, a gifted writer, a beloved professor, a lover of travel, music and theater, an animal rescuer and advocate (profoundly demonstrated by his love of the puppy, Gucci), a loving son, brother, Uncle and a Christian.
On Friday, April 16th his family and friends will gather for a graveside memorial at 3:30 at the Florence Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents, Charlie and Bert James. He was brother to Doris Grimes, Jan Kennedy and Dan James. He had five nieces and nephews including his special niece, Beth Anne Pounders.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family and full obituary can be found at sprywilliams.com
