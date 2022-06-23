WATERLOO — Charles Daniel Dowdy, 90, of Waterloo, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow with Dale Hubbert and David Rushlow officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Cemetery in Waterloo.
Mr. Dowdy was a member of the United States Air Force and was retired from the United States Postal Service having served 34 years as a rural mail carrier. He was a member and deacon of Pine Hill Church of Christ. Charles was involved with the Waterloo Senior Center. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed meeting and talking with everyone.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ada Dowdy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Kathleen Dowdy; children, Greg Dowdy (Judy), Nancy Roberts (Eddy), Jeff Dowdy (Laura), Cindy Hubbert (Dale); grandchildren, Summer Dowdy, Jamin Dowdy, Corey Robison (Ashley), Lindsey Robison, Clarke Bartholomew (Mark), Grant Dowdy, Parker Dowdy, Katie Gullion (Doug), Wes Hubbert, Julie Hubbert; great-grandchildren, Sam Gullion, Drew Gullion, Colt Gullion, Briar Kate Gullion, Mia Hubbert, Landon Robison, Raygen Robison, Chance Swinea, Logan Claire Robison, Blakely Jo Robison; brother, Winford Dowdy; sister, Lois McCormick; special sister-in-law, Jan Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons.
