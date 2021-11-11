LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Charles “Duke” Killen, 89, died November 9, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Mr. Killen was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War.

