ROGERSVILLE — Charles Dwight Birdwell, Sr., of Rogersville, born October 25, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was a powder painter at Steelcase for 20 years.
A visitation will be today, March 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Henry Isaac Birdwell, Jr. He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Don Tyon; son, Charles Dwight Birdwell, Jr.; granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Birdwell and Nova Burroughs; grandson, Christopher Dalton Birdwell; brother, Larry Wayne Birdwell; sisters, Edith Gay Birdwell Reist and Marie Kay Birdwell Montgomery; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
