FLORENCE — Charles Edward Cabler, Jr., 83, of Florence, AL, passed away January 7, 2020. Charles was a retired meat cutter and a U.S. Army veteran. He was the longest living member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ at the time of his passing.
Charles is survived by his wife, Melba Cabler; son, Mark Cabler (Michelle); daughters, Sandy Smith and Tammy Cobb (Kevin); brother, Ellis Cabler; sister, Margie Williams; grandchildren, Alyssa Wilbanks (Cody), Will Cabler (Daisy), Cade Cabler, Beau Hamlin (Megan), Ryan Nicole Cobb, Tanner Cobb and Brodie Cobb; and great-grandchild, Blakely Hamlin.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles “Charlie” Edward Cabler and Gertrude “Gertie” Elizabeth Pennington Cabler; brothers, Haggard Cabler and Glenn Cabler; and sister, Dot Christenberry.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral will be at the church Friday at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. The body will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Ken Phillips and Leah Heupal for their assistance.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
