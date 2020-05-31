FLORENCE — Charles E. Henderson, passed away on May 29, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- More GOP women seeking office, but winning still in question
- Pope: Pull together, avoid pessimism in this coronavirus era
- Mauro Icardi joins PSG from Inter Milan on a 4-year deal
- Massive US protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks
- Coronavirus alters hurricane shelter plans
- Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments
- ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters US
- Atalanta coach feared for his life as he fought virus
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- Muscle Shoals family making the most of being home
- Keller Hospital head: 'COVID-19 crisis is far from over"
- Florence ordinance targets 'puppy mill' sales
- 5 inmates from local cases up for parole
- Hunter seeking Place 3 seat on Muscle Shoals City Council
- 3 parole requests from local offenders denied
- Guard task force disinfects Mitchell-Hollingsworth
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- New upscale restaurant/nightclub to open in Sheffield
- New principal Tiffani Fuqua: This is a dream job
- Waterloo hires former UNA standout Michael Williams as head football coach
- Infectious disease doctors: Relaxation of health order was a mistake
- Wreck kills Rogersville man
- Paroles denied for 2 inmates from local crimes
- ‘Getting to be a kid’: Without sports, Deshler's Clemmons enjoys home life, family
- Muscle Shoals family making the most of being home
- Florence location appears to have escaped closing as Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy
- Keller Hospital head: 'COVID-19 crisis is far from over"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Facts make strong case for reopening (13)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- US can learn from South Korea (9)
- You Said It (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Trump shouldn’t be allowed to avoid oversight (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
- Add tax to pay for COVID-19 testing (2)
- The Electoral College is a blot on democracy. (1)
- How to relieve stress during a pandemic? #quarantinebaking (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented