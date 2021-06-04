DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Charles E. Monroe, 88, died June 2, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 12 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Lindsey Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

