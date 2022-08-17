MONTGOMERY — Charles E. Morris, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Visitation will be August 19, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
After serving as a medic in the United States Navy during World War II, Charles worked as a high school teacher and as a minister in Georgia and Alabama for many years.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Edna Hodge Morris; parents, Jesse and Eva Morris; brother, Roy J. Morris and his wife, Peggy Link Morris; sister, Evelyn Morris Buffington and her husband, Morgan L. Buffington; sister-in-law, Doris Gibson Morris; and nephew, Jeffrey Wayne Morris.
He is survived by his sons, James Kelly (Arlene) Morris and Jesse Howard (Deborah) Morris, both of Montgomery, AL; brother, Alfred Morris, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Jared Hughes (Summer) Morris, Prattville, AL and Mary Lorie Bromley, Los Angeles, CA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mr. Morris will be remembered and loved as a godly man who was devoted to his family and to everyone he knew.
