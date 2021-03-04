FLORENCE — Charles Earl Rickard, age 74, of Florence, AL passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. The family will have a private graveside service Thursday at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery with Andy White officiating.
Mr. Rickard was a member of New Hope Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Pauline Rickard; daughter, Sandy Baron; brother, Sonny Rickard; and sister-in-law, Vivian Rickard.
Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Rickard; children, Tim Rickard (Leslie), Laura Wallace (Tony); brothers, Gary Rickard (Christina), Jeff Rickard; son-in-law, Gene Baron; seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Rickard, Dow Rickard, Troy Rickard, Ethan Rickard, Guy Rickard, and Edward Smith, II.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented