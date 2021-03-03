FLORENCE — Charles Earl Rickard, 74, died March 1, 2021. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights is assisting. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

