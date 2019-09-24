FLORENCE — Charles Earl Snoddy, age 83 years, 8 months, and 20 days, passed away September 20th at 11:10 p.m. He died of congestive heart failure. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Greenhill Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow in the chapel. Brother Tim Grigsby will officiate. Burial will be in Centerhill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Charles Earl Snoddy “Earl” was born on December 5, 1935 near Rogersville, Lauderdale County, Alabama. He was the son of James Thomas Snoddy and Martha Fern Hararway Snoddy. He married Gloria Eloise Sharp in 1955. Earl was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
He was employed by TVA for many years as a machinist and retired in 1994.
Earl loved to travel, visiting almost all 50 states including Alaska. After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed trips to many countries as well as several cruises.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Frances Snoddy Michael. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Eloise Sharp Snoddy; his son, Eric Earl Snoddy; his daughter, Patrecia Snoddy Hinkle; his sister, Billie Faye Snoddy White, who lives in Australia; a son-in-law, Steven Hinkle; a daughter-in-law, Lorinda Snoddy; three grandchildren, Holly Hinkle Cranford and her husband, Kenny Cranford, William Charles Hinkle and Erica Elizabeth Snoddy, and three great-grandsons, whom he adored Thomas, Charlie and Jack Cranford.
The family would like to thank all the many friends for their kindness, cards, visits, food, prayer, and support during Mr. Snoddy’s illness.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented