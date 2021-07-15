ROGERSVILLE — Charles Edward Craig, Sr., 86, of Rogersville, passed away July 13, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vera Craig and his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Craig. He is survived by his sons, Chuck (Dianne) Craig and Mark Craig; grandchildren, Eric (Laurin) Craig, Nicholas (Rebecca) Craig and Anna (Taylor) Bauerle; great-grandchildren, Collin, Cade, Aubree, Gage and Lydia; sister, Judy Vines.

A private graveside will be held at Miller Cemetery.

Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Craig family.

