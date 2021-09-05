FLORENCE — Charles Edward Flippo, age 77, of Florence, Al, passed from this life on August 29, 2021.
He was a member of Weeden Heights United Methodist Church, and a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam Conflict.
He was retired from Ford Motor Company, Sheffield, AL, and Delphi General Motors, Decatur, AL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Nathanial Flippo, mother, Esther McAfee Flippo; brothers, Claude Carlos Flippo, and Harold Delano Flippo; sisters, Marcella Flippo Stevenson and Eleanor Flippo Keeton.
Left to honor his memory are his wife, Martha Flippo; son, Charles Nathanial Flippo (Margie); daughters, Melissa Flippo Horton, and Wendy Flippo; grandchildren, Rachel Flippo, Amanda Flippo, Justin Horton, Austin Laney, Scott Laney, Dakota Heupel (Mykayla) and Shawn Heupel; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Gene Flippo Sr. (Faye); sisters, Marajuan Flippo Allen and Carolyn Flippo Perron (Bob); and a great host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
A private graveside memorial was held on September 3, 2021, with Reverend Tom Moye officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
