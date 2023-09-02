F.9.2.23 Charles Frost.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Edward Frost, 85, passed away on August 31, 2023. The visitation will be on Sunday, September 3, 2023 and will be held at Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals from 1-2 p.m. with the service to follow. Bro. Carl Malm will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

