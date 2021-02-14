GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Charles Edward Gann, 80, died February 12, 2021. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Burial is in Belgreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

