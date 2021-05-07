LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Charles Edward Garland, 75, died May 5, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Napier Cemetery. He attended Central Christian Fellowship.

