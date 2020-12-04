COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE

Charles Edward Hunt, 85, died December 2, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a diesel mechanic. Family request masks at graveside.

