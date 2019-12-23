FLORENCE
Charles Edward Lovelace, age 69, of Florence, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 23rd from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Henry Melton officiating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cooper Lovelace; and daughter, Bridget Leigh Lovelace.
Survivors are his mother, Ophelia Lovelace; children, Randal Lovelace (Angie) and Amanda Robinson (Lonnie); brother, George Lovelace; sister, Peggy Haddock; grandchildren, Tucker Lovelace, Colton Lovelace, Kylie Robinson, and Trey Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
