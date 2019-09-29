MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Edward Romans, 51, of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, September 27, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Charlie James, Ramond Beaver, and Lee Craft officating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Charlie was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church but attended Washington Park Baptist Church. He was employed at McVantage Packaging. Charlie was a talented musician who loved to play the guitar and sing. He also loved Elvis Presley and John Wayne. Charlie was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
He was survived by his mother, Doris Beaver Romans; father, James Archie Romans; brothers, James Romans (Nance), Robert Romans (Chris), and Gary Romans (Cathy); sister and best friend, Patricia Whiteside (Mike); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are J.R. Whiteside, Jacob Whiteside, Mike Whiteside, Bob Romans, Gary Romans, Jim Romans, Greg Green, and Terry Bacon. Honorary pallbearers are Ramond Beaver, Lee Craft, and Chris Craft.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
