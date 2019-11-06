MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Charles Edward Sockwell, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019 after a brief illness. Visitation will be today, November 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Will Rushing will be officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Charles had numerous hobbies and interests well-known to his family and community. He received numerous awards and commendations for his dedication and resourcefulness over his 70 years of employment. None of these things were as important to him as his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father, and he will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Davis Sockwell; son, Wade Norman Sockwell; sisters, Catherine Sockwell Colburn and Carolyn Sockwell Shaw; and brother, Elmer Earl Sockwell.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Sockwell Luckey and son, Gregory Charles Sockwell; grandson, Gregory Sean Sockwell and granddaughter, Robin McGee Burns; great-grandson, Liam Royal Burns.
Present and former officers of the Muscle Shoals Police Department will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UAB Parkinson’s Disease at 1720 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35201.
A special thanks to staff of Glenwood Nursing Homes, staff of Brentwood Assisted Living, and the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign online registry at colbertmemorial.com
