WATERLOO — Charles Edward Staggs, Sr., 76, of Waterloo, passed away September 13, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Staggs was a pastor for 25 years at Trinity Assembly in Indiana and a current member of Muscle Shoals Church of God. He was a loving and kind man, loved by many!
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Greg Pace officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Staggs was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Grace Staggs; daughter, Teresa Jeanette Staggs; brothers, Tommy, Junior, Richard and Bobby Staggs; sisters, Magdelene Staggs and Christina Churchwell; and granddaughter, Haley Huffman.
Mr. Staggs is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Vandiver Staggs; sons, Charles Staggs, Jr. (Denise) and Ezekial Staggs; daughters, Charlotte Huffman and Tammi Diskey (Chad); sister, Shirley Vaughn; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charles Staggs, Jr., Ezekial Staggs, Chad Diskey, Blake Diskey, Jacob Diskey, and Dustin Huffman.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
