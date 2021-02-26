FLORENCE — Charles Edward Whitfield, 82, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021. Charles was the beloved husband of Susan, father of Kerry Trim and Terry (Timothy) Kennedy, grandfather of Josie, Meaghan, Randy, David, and Brendan, great-grandfather of Aaliyah and Archer, and great-great-grandfather of Juliet and Ariana.
Charles worked at Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 849. He remained in close contact with many of his co-workers, family, and friends in Michigan until his death. Charles moved to Florence in 1987 to be near his aging parents and family who lived in Tishomingo County, Mississippi. The families of his parents have lived in Northern Mississippi and Alabama for almost 200 years.
He was born on April 24, 1938 in Burnsville, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Louise Harris Whitfield and a sister, Shirley. In addition to his direct descendants, he is survived by a sister, Judy Jones and a brother, Jerry (Teresa) Whitfield, both of Michigan.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Rowland Mills Missionary Baptist Church in Burnsville, Tishomingo County, Mississippi.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
