SPRING HILL, FLORIDA — Charles Emmett “Chuck” Pope, 69, formerly of Cherokee, died June 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church, Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the church with burial in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.