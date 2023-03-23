F.3.23.23 Charles Burchell.jpg
FLORENCE — Charles Eugene Burchell, 72, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He had a 37-year career as a Florence Firefighter, retiring in 2011 as a Battalion Chief. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt deer and turkey, a great gardener, a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and could generally be found piddling with a project in his shop. Above all, he was a loving husband, dad, pawpaw, and friend.

