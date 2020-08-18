RUSSELLVILLE — Charles Eugene Mears, Sr., 67, died August 15, 2020. Visitation was Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Fergason Cemetery. Charles was the husband of 41 years to Treva Mears.

