SEBRING, FLORIDA — Charles F. Wilson, 95, of Sebring Florida, formerly of Florence, passed away April 29, 2021. He was a charter member of Edgemont United Methodist Church in Florence, AL, and a U.S. Navy veteran. In 1962, Charles decided to sell his business to pursue a career in Dentistry. He practiced Dentistry for 32 years in Sebring, FL where he became known fondly as “Doc.”
Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Dr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Helen J. Wilson; and his parents, Charles Wilson and Ressie Wilson Anderson.
He is survived by his son, Fred Wilson (Deana); daughters, Barbara Padgett, and Gail Waldron McDearis (Ronnie); grandchildren, Stacy Thomas, Kim Bennett, Robin Padgett, Kristi Simpson, Cliff Padgett, Jacque Wolf, and Ian Wilson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Good Shepherd Hospice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
