FLORENCE
Charles Edwin Fields, age 77, passed away December 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Florence Blvd. Church of Christ, followed by a graveside service at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. His son-in-law, Brother Jared Jackson will officiate.
Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertie Fields; brother, Robert Fields; and sister, Marcelle Lyons.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Fields; children, Randy Fields (Dawn), Sandy Jackson (Jared) and Kristie Turbyfill (Chris); grandchildren, Charles Dillon, Addison and Dawson Gist, Noah, Logan and Cayden Turbyfill, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, and April and Katie Fields; great-grandchildren, Zach and Zoey Gist.
Mr. Fields was a faithful member of Center Star Church of Christ. He was a wonderful Christian example to his family and to all who knew him. He never met a stranger.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Drs. Morris, Holden and Darby, and the nursing and respiratory staff at North Alabama Medical Center for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented