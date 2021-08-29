LORETTO, TN — Charles Alton Flatt, 82, died August 26, 2021. Visitation was held on August 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Smith Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

