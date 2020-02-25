MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles G. Minor, he said, “The G stands for Good,” age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was prepared for this day. His visitation was Monday, February 24th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will be today, February 25th at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. J.D. Harrison and Bro. Thomas Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Hatton Cemetery.
Charles was a native of Ford City and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a retired butcher from Food World, and a member and deacon of Ford City Baptist Church. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Crusoe and Fannie Minor; brothers, Leonard, Brooks, R.C. and Marvin Minor; and friend, Stanley Nelms.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Minor; children, Charles Derrick Minor (Christine) and Donna Reeps (Mark); sister, Mary Catherine Rau (Skip); grandchildren, Brittany Minor (Chris), Tanner Reeps, Lauren Boston (Justin), Taylor Reeps, Jaime McManus (Jordan), Daniel Minor, Brent Minor, Jordan Minor and Marki Reeps; great- grandchildren, Livi Jo Boston, Braxton Reeps, Maddox Robinson, John Charles Boston and Jackson Boston; uncle, Otha Kirk; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Charles was an accepting, caring, and compassionate father figure to many including Tony Phillips, Jackie Jackson, Glenn Phillips and Stacy McDonald (Josh). He was an avid Colbert County Indians and Alabama Crimson Tide fan, ROLL TIDE!!!
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Sherrill and Billy Head.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals, Dr. Karr and Dr. Heaton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, www.apdaparkinson.org; or The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org.
