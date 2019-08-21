ROGERSVILLE
Charles Glenn Newton, 71, of Rogersville passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from the United States Army, serving in tours in Vietnam and Iraq. He was owner/operator of Newton & Son Builders. He was known as being the best person to all who knew him, especially his family.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Friday at 2 p.m. with Chris Joiner officiating. Military honors will be held at the graveside.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Newton; brothers, Richard, Randy and Tim Newton; sister, Jenette Birdwell and Mary Howard; grandson, Jeffery David Cosby. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Betty Newton; children, Melinda Newton (James), Stephanie Henderson (Willie), DeAnna Fleming (Jonathan) and Corey Newton (Roshell); sisters, Faye Butler, Ann Poss (Dearl); brother, RC Newton; grandchildren, Amber Almond (Michael), Katie Brackeen (Bryan), Hannah Davis (Dylan), Willie Davis (Deb), Harley Davis (Megan), Alex Newton, Cora Newton, Darby Pierce, Falon Fleming and Canon Fleming; five great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; sisters-in-law, Shirley Birdwell and Mary Newton; brothers-in-law, Bobby Whitman (Mary), Jimmy Whitman (Betty), Earnest Whitman and Gerald Whitman (Delana); numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Newton family.
Commented