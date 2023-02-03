PHIL CAMPBELL — Charles Glynn Strickland, 80, of Phil Campbell, Alabama was called to his eternal home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Soon after graduating from Phil Campbell High School, he attended Florence State University (now University of North Alabama), where he was a swimmer and studied mathematics. He then moved to a variety of places and traveled extensively for work. In 1978, when contracted to Tennessee Valley Authority at Bellefonte Nuclear Plant, he, his wife, Sue, and their daughter, Dana Sue, moved to Dutton, AL. The Stricklands resided there until 2004, when they moved back to Phil Campbell, AL and became active members of Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. For the last year, he has resided in Madison, AL to be near his daughter and her family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.