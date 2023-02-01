PHIL CAMPBELL — Charles Glynn Strickland, 80, residing in Madison, died January 30, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel in Russellville with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

