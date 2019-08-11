COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — It is with great sadness that the family of Charles H. Gallien Jr. announces his passing on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the age of 73 years and six days due to his illness from a stroke he suffered seven and one half years ago.
Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 and one half years, Hazel (McKinney) who has been by his side through his sickness and their children, Stephen (Angela) and Vanessa Witt. He will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Keifer Stults, Blake Gallien, Karli and Presley Witt and a special great-grandson Waylon, also three stepgrandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Tom Gallien (Vicki). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlies and LaVaughn Gallien.
Charles was born August 1, 1946 in Florence, AL. He attended Collinwood School followed by two years at Florence State and then six months at Huntsville Delta Drafting School.
Charles loved his work as a carpenter and building houses. It was a craft he took great pride in and always worked hard at from a very young age. His father had him carrying blocks for him on a job site when he was just three years old. As he transitioned from building houses, he got his license to do housing inspections. He was such a very hard worker.
A special thank you to everyone who has been so kind and helpful to us over the years, especially all the prayers.
A public visitation Saturday August 10, 5-8 pm at Shackelford Funeral Home in Collinwood.
The funeral will be Sunday August 11, 1 p.m. with visitation starting at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Railroad Cemetery. Speakers will be Tommy Beckham, Stephen Gallien and Alvin Alston. Pallbearers will be Keifer Stults, Stan Horton, Randy Butler, Michael Byrd, Arlie Daniel and Brett Gallaher. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Hayes, Truman Rich, Amos Adams, Johnny Holt, Billy Horton and Elmo Littrell.
