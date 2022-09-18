FLORENCE — Charles Harrison Parker, Sr. age 88, of Florence died Thursday, September 8, 2022. A private celebration of his life will be held October 24, 2022, at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isom Coleman and Willie Lee Parker; brother, Connie Coleman Parker; sister, Beverly Shirah.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Gladys; children, Dr. Charles Parker, Jr. (Tracy) and Cathy Shelton (Lyle); ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Downing; and brother, Gene Parker.
Charles was a member of the church of Christ. He served as a deacon, elder, song leader and interpreter for the deaf. Charles won the IBM Means Service Award three times during his 30-year career with IBM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Bible School at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
