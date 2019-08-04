BRANTLEY, AL — Charles Harvey Sasser, born July 29, 1936 in Brantley, Alabama, went to be with the Lord August 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn Sasser; his parents, Harvey Ezekiel Sasser and Irene Thompkins Sasser; and his brother, Ronald David Sasser.
He is survived by his children, Danny Sasser (Liese) of Sheffield, Tim Sasser (Karran) of Tuscumbia, and Cathy Sasser Goff (Cliff) of Cumming, GA.; his grandchildren, Kurt Sasser (Kelly), John Sasser (Connally), Sarah Kate Sasser, Luke Sasser, Zeke Goff and Eli Goff; and one great granddaughter, Adalynn Sasser.
Charles was a member of the US Navy, a graduate of Auburn University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was a long-time area banker, retiring from Bank Independent where he served on the Board of Directors. He was also active in many local civic organizations.
His family will receive friends Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:45 at First United Methodist Church in Tuscumbia with a memorial service following at noon with John Sasser and Bill Bedsole officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) in memory of Charles Sasser, 1246 Grove Park, Auburn, AL 36830.
