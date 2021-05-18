FLORENCE — Charles Henry Clark, 89, of Florence, passed away May 16, 2021 after a brief illness at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Jarod Grimes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wade K. Clark, Isaac Springer, Tyler Pollard, Collin Lawlor, William Lawlor, and Levi Springer. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Burns and Thomas Lawlor.
Major Clark was the only son of Mary Francis Stephenson Clark and Thurston Clark of Enterprise, Alabama. He graduated from Enterprise High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Alabama; then a Master of Arts in Psychology from Wayne State University; He entered the United States Air Force as a commissioned officer after graduation. He was Chief of the Command Post at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey; Instructor pilot and flight examiner in the C-133 and the C-5 Aircraft in USAF; he logged more hours than any pilot in the C-133. He landed the C-133 in Cuba during the Bay of Pigs invasion and was a decorated Vietnam veteran. Major Clark married the love of his life, Peggy Caroline Kennedy on June 5, 1955 at the First Baptist Church of Anniston, Alabama.
After earning his real estate license, Major Clark opened Clark Real Estate Company that specialized in commercial real estate in the Shoals Area.
Major Clark was a long-time member of Woodmont Baptist Church. He served as president of the National Association of Accountants, and was an active member and former president of the Florence Lions Club.
Major Clark was known for his strong work ethic, honest words, and quick wit. As a fan of all sports, he enjoyed attending live events, especially Alabama football games, and watching them on TV. Above all, Major Clark was a dedicated family man who treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren above doing anything else.
Major Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thurston Clark; and his granddaughter, Marilyn Kate Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Peggy Kennedy Clark; children, Charles Henry Clark, Jr. (Marnie) of Birmingham, Cynthia Gayle Burns, Wade Kennedy Clark (Regena), and Teresa Lynn Pollard, all of Florence; grandchildren, Caroline Clark Barfoot (Dustin) of Birmingham, Tyler Allen Pollard, Henry Calvin Burns, Margaret Anne Clark, Hope Springer Hood (Derrick), and Isaac Springer (Jessica Nichols); great-grandsons, Levi Springer and Mason Nichols, all of Florence; cousin, Gayle Oates Hudson of Fairhope; and niece, Elizabeth Kennedy Lawlor (Jim); and great-nephews, Collin Cantrell Lawlor, William Kennedy Lawlor and Thomas Walsh Lawlor, all of Montgomery.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Rosa Darby, Sherry Peters, and his sitter, Tammy Bond for their dedicated care.
The family invites you to leave condolences at greenviewmemorial.com.
