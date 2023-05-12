WATERLOO — Charles Henry Phillips, 80, died May 10, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Murphy’s Chapel. He was the husband of Mary Joyce Phillips. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

