RUSSELLVILLE — Charles Henry Holcomb, 88, of Russellville, AL passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Mr. Holcomb lived his entire life in Franklin County and was a member of First Baptist Church in Russellville. He was retired from Reynolds Metal Company, a Master Mason, lifetime member of Bear Creek Hunting Club, served in the United States Air Force and was an avid golfer.
Funeral service will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville with Richard Parker and Chase Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon until time for service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Lula Holcomb; sister, Willodean King; brother, Harold Holcomb; sister, Sue Cook.
Survivors include wife, Elsie Holcomb; children, Pam Hester, Donna Trapp (Greg), Linda Holcomb; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holcomb, Scott Howell, Ricky Hall, Jeff Bowling, Jacob Hill and Barrett Behel.
Honorary bearers are Morris Brown, Troy Oliver, Alvie Seal, Dan Williams and Billy Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations to, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 326, Russellville, AL 35653.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
