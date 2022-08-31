TUSCUMBIA — Charles Howard “Pete” Peters, 79, of Tuscumbia died Sunday, August 28, at home with his family surrounding him. A public graveside service will be held today, August 31, at Shoals Memorial Gardens beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Dr. Rudy Guess officiating.
Pete was a proud member of the IBEW 558 for over 55 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia and a 1961 graduate of Deshler High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Pete’s favorite enjoyments in this life were hosting family bar-b-ques, telling corny jokes, fishing, hunting, and following his grandchildren’s sporting events. In his later years, he enjoyed visits with his five great-grandchildren. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Reba Peters; his aunt, Clarice Dees; and uncle, George Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Claudette; children, Cathy Henderson (Brian), Rome, GA, and Leigh Anne West (Barry) and Chuck Peters (Nicole), all of Tuscumbia; brother, Tommy Peters (Patsy), Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Brandon West (April), Tuscumbia, Hannah Siville (Cooper), Sheffield, Kristin Mathis, Temple, GA, Kyle Henderson, Rome, GA, Anna Beth Peters, Birmingham, and Chip Peters, Tuscumbia; and great-grandchildren, Brady West, Hadleigh West, Cameron West, Stella Mathis, and Sam Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Chip Peters, Brandon West, Kyle Henderson, Brady West, Cooper Siville, and Brian Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society and/or The American Heart Association.
