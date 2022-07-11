HAMILTON — Charles Edward Jackson, 84, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 2-4 p.m., at Marion County Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Happy Hill Cemetery.

