TUSCUMBIA — Charles Jefferson Bolton, 38, died September 21, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

