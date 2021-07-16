SPRUCE PINE — Bro. Charles Jerome Sherrill, age 86, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Bro. Jerome was a bi-vocational minister in the Baptist Association. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 36 years as a crane operator. Bro. Jerome pastored at Macedonia, Mt. Hebron, Crooked Oak, Vina, and back to Mt. Hebron before retiring after 46 years of pastoring. He loved to work in his garden and especially loved growing tomatoes, which he became quite good at. He was always a giver, never a taker. He loved people, and especially the underprivileged children, and he never met a stranger. He was much loved by his family, friends, and congregations, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Officiating will be Bro. Jason Burcham and Bro. Corey Nicholson. Burial will be in Spruce Pine Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years Yvonne Todd Sherrill; sons, Mike Sherrill (Chris), Alan Sherrill (Jan); grandchildren, Melissa Avery (John), Todd Sherrill, Alana Swinney (Chris), David Sherrill (Holly), Caleb Sherrill (Lexie); stepgrandchildren, Brad Coan (Julie), Leslie Dutton (Hank); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Sherrill (Annette); sisters-in-law, Martha Sherrill, Marilyn Sherrill; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Houston and Minnie Sherrill; brothers, Odell Sherrill, Huit Sherrill, Nolan “Bo” Sherrill, and Larry Sherrill.
The pallbearers are David Sherrill, Caleb Sherrill, Chris Swinney, Brad Coan, George Sherrill, Roger Sherrill, Jerry Sherrill, Phillip Sherrill, Joey Sherrill, and Stanley Sherrill, Jr.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
