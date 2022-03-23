LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Charles JR. Hallmark, 71, died March 19, 2022. Visitation was Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral was Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

