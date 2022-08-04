RUSSELLVILLE — Charles Junior Skidmore, 82, died August 3, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was married to Virginia Skidmore for 61 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.