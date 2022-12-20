MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles K. Vandiver, 77, died December 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery. Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com

