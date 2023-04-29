KILLEN — Charles O. Keeter, age 80, passed away on Thursday, April 27th. Services will be held at Elkins East Chapel in Killen, AL on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 5-8 p.m. with burial in Bluewater Cemetery in Killen.

