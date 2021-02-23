FLORENCE — Charles Keith Taylor, 59, died February 21, 2021. There is a private memorial service scheduled. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.