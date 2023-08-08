TUSCUMBIA — Charles Keith Tompkins, 72, died August 6, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

