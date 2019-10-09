ANDERSON — Charles Kenneth Hogue, 81, of Anderson passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Anderson with James Waddell and Tom Wimberly officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Anderson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Green, Phil Phillips, John Mitchell, Billy Goodman, Chyne Jones and Todd Goodman.
Kenneth was kind, unpretentious and always a gentleman. He loved God and lived his Christian faith. He grew up in Florence and was a graduate of Coffee High School. He retired after 30 years with Kroger where he developed many lasting friendships with coworkers.
Kenneth and Pam shared a deep, devoted love and 55 wonderful years of marriage. He was a loving, devoted and protective husband, father and grandfather. His great joy was sharing his love of basketball with his daughters and watching them play. He often expressed the comfort he felt that they all achieved successful lives and had chosen “sons” for him that would love and care for them as he had. The birth of his first grandchild, Makensey, lit up his world that grew brighter with six others that loved their “Papa” as much as he loved them. He thanked God for His blessing of a full and joyful life.
Mr. Hogue was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Case Hogue Walker; father and mother-in-law, Pete and Ethel Goodman. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela Goodman Hogue; daughters, Staci (Matt) Green, Jill (Phil) Phillips and Alana (John) Mitchell; grandchildren, Summer and Case Green, Baylor and Greer Phillips, Makensey Hogue, Jack and Josh Mitchell; brother-in-law, Billy (Peggy) Goodman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences to the Hogue family.
Commented